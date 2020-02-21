Tarrytown Residence by Alterstudio.

Location: Austin, Texas

Project size: 4,200 square feet

Program: This two-story single-family residence—composed of two rectilinear volumes clad in long-format black brick and black-stained cedar—adds a contemporary feel to its otherwise traditional, post-war neighborhood. The house is bound by a walled garden along the street and a courtyard at its rear; the interior opens to the outside under a ubiquitous ceiling plane.

Solution: The visitor enters under a meandering limb from an adjacent Live Oak tree, through a carefully choreographed sequence of spaces. In the middle of the house, an unexpected cut in the roof opens the center of the home to the sky, balancing the light in the interior and framing views into the tree canopy above. A two-story library and similarly-scaled screen porch add a sense of verticality to this otherwise horizontally organized home. A glass-floored catwalk allows access to the library’s upper bookshelves from its lofted office. This bridge also forms a Juliet balcony that looks out over the screen porch.

Construction and materials: Carefully considered everywhere, construction and detail play an integral role in the character of the house. A custom, site-glazed window system was designed to minimize the presence of a window frame, while special steel detailing – custom structural steel columns, steel fascia and trim, a glass floor and steel bridge, and a double-height, steel screen porch —combine with an unusual black brick and purpose built wood cabinetry and furniture.

Additional Information

Completion date: April 2019

Photo © Casey Dunn Photography, click to enlarge. Photo © Casey Dunn Photography Photo © Casey Dunn Photography Photo © Casey Dunn Photography Photo © Casey Dunn Photography Photo © Casey Dunn Photography Photo © Casey Dunn Photography

Image courtesy Alterstudio, click plans to enlarge.