The Architect's Photographer: Alan Karchmer

National-Museum-of-African-American-History.jpg
March 9, 2020
Alan Karchmer began photographing while in architecture school. “Everything about photography came naturally, while I struggled with design,” he says. Little more than a year into his architectural practice, he shot the Stafford House in New Orleans (PDF) by Errol Barron/Michael Toups Architecture, which was published in Record Houses in 1980. His work has been featured in the architectural press worldwide—including our pages—ever since. In celebration of Karchmer’s planned donation of his archive to the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., the museum has mounted the exhibition Alan Karchmer: The Architects’ Photographer, on view from March 13, 2020, to March 21, 2021. Here are some of our favorites from the collection.

