Casa Cova by anonimous.

Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Project size: 37,700 square feet
Program: As a six-bedroom vacation house for two families, the structure consists of one central, open-air common area (which includes a dining room, several living areas, and a semi-covered swimming pool), two parallel wings—each with a private bedroom and bath—and four other bedrooms with one shared bathroom and terrace.
Solution: A large central volume is flanked by two entrances on either end that pass through a lattice-like wall, helping to cross ventilate the common spaces and allow light in.
Construction and materials: The architects used structural concrete to withstand the intense salinity and sun on the site, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The firm chose locally-sourced materials, such as parota wood and dried palm leaves, for interior finishes and the 100 foot long thatched palapa roof, which provides shade and cross ventilation for the main common area.
Credits
Architect:
anonimous, Paseo Cuesta Bonita #351-A Fraccionamiento Cuesta Bonita C.P. 76063 Queretaro, phone 442-250-2515, website www.anonimousmx.com/
Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Alfonso Jimenez, Principal Architect; Barbara Trujillo, Principal Architect; : Design Team: Mónica Ochoa, Francisco Martínez, Ana Cristina Fernández, Lucrecia Brero, Joaquín Ríos
Engineers:
Structural Engineer: Adán Peñaloza
Consultants:
Landscape: Ambiente Arquitectos Asociados
Lighting: Foton Ltd, Martin Leal
General contractor:
Juan Carlos Steffanoni Construction
Specifications
Structural System:
Palapa and “Hueso de Palma”: Alejandro Cruz Sanginez Barragán
Exterior Cladding:
Masonry: Brick Wall (Bathrooms)
Precast concrete: CEMEX
Wood: Local craftsmen
Other cladding unique to this project: Chukum swimming pool coverings
Interior Finishes:
Wall coverings: Chukum
Furnishings:
Tables: Sculptor Héctor Álvarado
Upholstery: Tural MX
Other furniture: Design by ASARI
Lighting:
Interior ambient lighting: Martin Leal FOTON LTD