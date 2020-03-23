Casa Cova by anonimous.

Location: Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Project size: 37,700 square feet

Program: As a six-bedroom vacation house for two families, the structure consists of one central, open-air common area (which includes a dining room, several living areas, and a semi-covered swimming pool), two parallel wings—each with a private bedroom and bath—and four other bedrooms with one shared bathroom and terrace.

Solution: A large central volume is flanked by two entrances on either end that pass through a lattice-like wall, helping to cross ventilate the common spaces and allow light in.

Construction and materials: The architects used structural concrete to withstand the intense salinity and sun on the site, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The firm chose locally-sourced materials, such as parota wood and dried palm leaves, for interior finishes and the 100 foot long thatched palapa roof, which provides shade and cross ventilation for the main common area.

Photo © Rafael Gamo, click to enlarge. Photo © Rafael Gamo Photo © Rafael Gamo Photo © Rafael Gamo Photo © Rafael Gamo Photo © Rafael Gamo Photo © Rafael Gamo

Image courtesy anonimous, click plans to enlarge.

Image courtesy anonimous, click sections to enlarge.