Featured HousesResidential Architecture

Casa Cova by anonimous

Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Casa-Cova-01.jpg

Photo © Rafael Gamo

March 23, 2020
KEYWORDS concrete / Mexico / modern residential architecture
Order Reprints
No Comments

Architects & Firms

Anonimous-LED

Location: Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Project size: 37,700 square feet

Program: As a six-bedroom vacation house for two families, the structure consists of one central, open-air common area (which includes a dining room, several living areas, and a semi-covered swimming pool), two parallel wings—each with a private bedroom and bath—and four other bedrooms with one shared bathroom and terrace.

Solution: A large central volume is flanked by two entrances on either end that pass through a lattice-like wall, helping to cross ventilate the common spaces and allow light in.

Construction and materials: The architects used structural concrete to withstand the intense salinity and sun on the site, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The firm chose locally-sourced materials, such as parota wood and dried palm leaves, for interior finishes and the 100 foot long thatched palapa roof, which provides shade and cross ventilation for the main common area.

Casa Cova by anonimous.

Photo © Rafael Gamo, click to enlarge.

Casa Cova by anonimous.

Photo © Rafael Gamo

Casa Cova by anonimous.

Photo © Rafael Gamo

Casa Cova by anonimous.

Photo © Rafael Gamo

Casa Cova by anonimous.

Photo © Rafael Gamo

Casa Cova by anonimous.

Photo © Rafael Gamo

Casa Cova by anonimous.

Photo © Rafael Gamo

Casa Cova Plans by anonimous.

Image courtesy anonimous, click plans to enlarge.

Casa Cova Sections by anonimous.

Image courtesy anonimous, click sections to enlarge.

Credits

Architect:
anonimous, Paseo Cuesta Bonita #351-A Fraccionamiento Cuesta Bonita C.P. 76063 Queretaro, phone 442-250-2515, website www.anonimousmx.com/

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Alfonso Jimenez, Principal Architect; Barbara Trujillo, Principal Architect; : Design Team: Mónica Ochoa, Francisco Martínez, Ana Cristina Fernández, Lucrecia Brero, Joaquín Ríos

Engineers:
Structural Engineer: Adán Peñaloza

Consultants:
Landscape: Ambiente Arquitectos Asociados
Lighting: Foton Ltd, Martin Leal

General contractor:
Juan Carlos Steffanoni Construction

 

Specifications

Structural System:
Palapa and “Hueso de Palma”: Alejandro Cruz Sanginez Barragán

Exterior Cladding:
Masonry: Brick Wall (Bathrooms)
Precast concrete: CEMEX
Wood: Local craftsmen
Other cladding unique to this project: Chukum swimming pool coverings

Interior Finishes:
Wall coverings: Chukum

Furnishings:
Tables: Sculptor Héctor Álvarado
Upholstery: Tural MX
Other furniture: Design by ASARI

Lighting:
Interior ambient lighting: Martin Leal FOTON LTD

AR Subscribe

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Post a comment to this article