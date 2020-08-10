✕

Location: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Project size: 10,000 square feet

Program: A residence—composed of a double-story, four-bedroom main house and a guest house—sits on an expansive site with a nursery featuring an authentic Troje (an agricultural structure typically used to store grains on Mexican haciendas), an outdoor amphitheater, a jogging track, and a caretaker's dwelling.

Solution: The main house consists of 12 structurally independent rammed earth structures organized around two large courtyards. The architects then divided the public spaces from the bedrooms with outdoor patios, terraces, gardens, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and two interior corridors that weave all the volumes together.

Construction and materials: The architects chose rammed earth walls for their thermal storage and temperature control qualities. Local parota wood, stone, concrete, glass, and tiles are also utilized throughout.

Additional Information:

Total project cost: Withheld

Owner: Withheld

Photo © Enrique Macias, click to enlarge. Photo © Enrique Macias Photo © Enrique Macias Photo © Enrique Macias Photo © Enrique Macias

Click plans to enlarge. Image courtesy Cherem Arquitectos

Click sections to enlarge. Image courtesy Cherem Arquitectos