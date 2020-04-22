CEOs Detail Virus-Reshaped Business Realities

Industry CEOs see some altered business realities ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown lingers, with two new surveys pointing to market disruptions and downturns in upcoming quarters through next year.

Many leaders are taking steps to keep their companies as stable as possible, particularly in preserving the workforce needed to gain or regain market share and momentum.

Virus impacts and projections clearly resonated among 58 design and construction firm CEOs responding to the second-quarter outlook of the Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), an advocacy group of about 130 industry chiefs, with respondents reporting huge quarterly declines in two key measures, says management services firm FMI, which did the analysis between March 18 and 27.

