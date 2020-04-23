The American Academy of Arts and Letters Names 2020 Architecture Award Winners

The American Academy of Arts and Letters announced the winners of its architecture awards earlier this week on April 21. The biggest prize went to Nader Tehrani, founding principal of NADAAA and dean of architecture at Cooper Union (and speaker at RECORD's Innovation Conference last fall), who won the $20,000 Arnold W. Brunner Memorial Prize “for a significant contribution to architecture as an art.” Two Arts and Letters Awards in Architecture, with a $10,000 prize each, for creating work characterized by “strong personal expression," were awarded to the Brooklyn-based firm Bade Stageberg Cox and to Jonathan Tate in New Orleans. In addition, Kevin Lippert, founder of Princeton Architectural Press, and the structural engineer John Ochsendorf, professor at MIT, each won a $10,000 award for exploring “ideas in architecture through any means of expression.” This year’s winners were nominated by members of the Academy and chosen by jurors Annabelle Selldorf (chair), Peter Eisenman, Steven Holl, James Polshek, Billie Tsien, and Tod Williams.