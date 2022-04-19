On Monday, the New York-based American Academy of Arts and Letters announced that it has awarded its 2022 architecture awards to a group of eight architects including SO – IL co-founders Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu and architect/artist Anthony Titus. The honorees, who will receive cash prizes of either $10,000 and $20,000, were selected by a jury chaired by Toshiko Mori and including Marlon Blackwell, Peter Eisenman, Steven Holl, Annabelle Selldorf, Nader Tehrani, and Meejin Yoon.

The full list of awardees is below:

Carme Pinós (Estudio Carme Pinós, Barcelona): Arnold W. Brunner Memorial Prize, awarded to “an architect of any nationality who has made a significant contribution to architecture as an art,” according to an academy release

Antón García-Abril and Débora Mesa (Ensamble Studio, Boston): Arts and Letters Award in Architecture, awarded to “American architects whose work is characterized by a strong personal direction”

Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu (SO – IL, New York): Arts and Letters Award in Architecture, awarded to “American architects whose work is characterized by a strong personal direction"

Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee (Johnston Marklee & Associates, Los Angeles and Cambridge): Arts and Letters Award in Architecture, awarded to “American architects whose work is characterized by a strong personal direction"

Anthony Titus (Anthony Titus Studio, New York): Arts and Letters Award in Architecture, awarded to “an American who explores ideas in architecture through any medium of expression”