New Hardware Products for Spring 2020

At once functional, secure, and aesthetically pleasing, these products facilitate a range of essential activities. Read about new products from Unison Hardware, Designer Doorware, Dekko, Emtek, Ashley Norton, Kova, Best by Dormakaba, Viewrail, and Rixson.

PD96

The industry’s first auto-latching and -locking mortise lock assembly for sliding doors, PD96 enables architects to insert sliding doors into areas of limited usable space without com­promising security. Potential commercial applications include storerooms, classrooms, and offices. The lockset is constructed with 304 stainless-steel in three finishes and is ADA-compliant.

unisonhardware.com

Bullet+Stone

The combination of raw concrete and metal is a typical palette used for buildings and interiors, but it’s rarely seen on handles. Designer Doorware breaks with convention in its Bullet+Stone collection of handles and knobs. The hardware is crafted in brass and comes in a variety of finishes with a concrete face that adds durability and texture.

designerdoorware.com

Departure

Today’s technology-obsessed society is always plugging in to charge phones and laptops, even while out and about. This device-charging receptacle meets the need for power with a design conceived specifically for beam seating in settings such as transportation hubs and waiting rooms. Options include two standard outlets or a combination of an outlet with USB and USB C ports. It mounts onto most beam structures, including rectangular, round, and T-shaped.

dekko.com

Select Straight Knurled

Emtek’s Select lever line for interior doors has been expanded with new textures and materials. Among them is the straight-knurled lever, which can be mixed and matched with existing Select rosette and stem variations. Finishes include satin or unlacquered brass, oil-rubbed bronze, polished or satin nickel, polished chrome, and black.

emtek.com

Midcentury Modern Series

Clean and minimal, the lever collection takes inspiration from Midcentury Modern aesthetics. Five styles are offered, such as Bauhaus, which plays with geometry by presenting a sharp right angle that terminates in a cylinder, and Lugano, an asymmetrical tapered handle that’s reminiscent of a cantilever. All are solid brass, available with a choice of several patinas and with smooth or textured grips.

ashleynorton.com

Privacy Pocket Door Lock

A sleek modern solution for pocket doors, this new lockset features a recessed edge pull with completely concealed screws; a discreet linear latch set within the handle niche activates the lock. Meanwhile, it features a minimal recessed grip on the locking side, allowing users to easily pull the door back out of the pocket. Three finishes are offered: brushed nickel, polished chrome, and matte black.

kovaproducts.com

Switch Core

This solution from Best by Dormakaba simplifies the conversion of a mechanical lock into a digital one without the need for wiring. Switch Core is a tech-integrated unit that can replace a range of cylindrical or mortise cores in existing hardware by popular brands such as Sargent, Yale, Schlage, and Corbin Russwin, among others. Access-control software manages entry permission, while key fobs or Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices activate the core.

timeforaswitch.com

Glass Railing

Suitable for indoor and outdoor applications, this railing-hardware and glass system is offered in one framed and three frameless versions. The framed system holds ⅜" or ½" tempered glass, while the frameless hardware—available in side-mount, base-rail, or standoff-pin configuration—holds ½" tempered glass. Viewrail provides Starphire low-iron glass.

viewrail.com

375 Pivot Set

This hinge assemblage combines features from existing Rixson lines—the bottom pivot of the 370 with the longer pivot pin of the 345. The result is an earthquake-tolerant pivot hinge that can accommodate tall exterior or interior doors weighing up to 500 pounds. Since it is glimpsable when the door is in operation, the 375 is specifiable in 17 finishes ranging from dark, oxidized satin bronze to white suede powder coat.

rixson.com