✕

Tactile or touchless, these devices are aesthetically akin to architectural jewelry.

EMPowered Motorized Touchscreen Keypad Locks

Emtek’s EMPowered touchscreen keypad and deadbolt entry set is a “smart” security solution programmed and controlled using sister-brand Yale’s mobile app. It works with voice assistants such as Siri and is compatible with popular smart-home systems. Five finishes are available.

emtek.com

G87

A new glass-patch system from Accurate Lock & Hardware, the G87 series houses a mortise lock and comes as a complete package including a thumb turn and inside and outside levers. Compatible patch-strike and emergency-release devices can also be specified. The system is offered in Satin Aluminum, Oxidized Black + Lacquer, and Electroless Nickel.

accuratelockandhardware.com

WS-90 Wall Strike

Following the success of INOX’s pocket-, barn-, and sliding-door hardware, the manufacturer introduced this surface-mounted wall strike that houses an interlocking bracket to hold the latch securely. Available in stainless steel, black, and select ceramic colors, the strike is compatible with INOX’s PD5000, PD8000, and PD9000 series.

unisonhardware.com

Eclipse Collection

Formani collaborated with architect David Rockwell and his studio, Rockwell Group, to develop the Eclipse collection, inspired by its planetary namesake. Featuring a subtle waning-moon profile, the sculptural handle provides an ergonomic grip and is joined by matching knobs, pulls, and window hardware, all in a choice of four finishes.

formani.com

Vaask

Sleek and slim, this designer hand-sanitizer dispenser marks the debut of manufacturer Vaask. The dispensing and drip-catching fittings come in black, white, brass, or custom colors, and can be mixed or matched with faceplates, also available in these finishes. A minimal linear LED in the faceplate indicates supply levels and the path of the stream for accurate hand placement.

vaask.com