New Workplace Products for Summer 2020

With many of us working from home, “resimercial” furnishings are gaining momentum. Read about new products from Noho, HBF Textiles, InteriorArts, Louis Poulsen, and Arper.

Noho Move

New Zealand–based Noho made its debut with an office chair born out of researching the body’s pressure points. Made with Econyl nylon—a plastic composed of reclaimed fishing nets and used carpet—its mesh shell flexes and moves with the sitter. Noho Move is offered in black or white with optional interchangeable seat-and-back pads to add extra comfort.

noho.co

Curtain Wall

The ubiquitous architectural curtain wall inspired the shifting varied-scale grid graphics of this upholstery fabric from HBF Textiles. The styles of celebrated architects such as Renzo Piano and Zaha Hadid informed the earthy and neutral hues. All boast 81% recycled content.

hbftextiles.com

Fresh Data

This Greenguard-certified laminate collection from InteriorArts comprises 20 designs, the newest of which include textured wood-grain patterns; matte, anti-fingerprint finishes in black, white, or gray; and metallics. Most come in 4' x 10' sheets and all are 0.31" thick.

ialaminates.com

AJ Royal

When Arne Jacobsen designed Copenhagen's SAS Royal Hotel in 1960, he didn’t stop at the building—he created its details down to the furnishings. Among them is AJ Royal, relaunched by Louis Poulsen in honor of the hotel’s 60th anniversary. The spun-aluminum luminaire sports a ridge element at the shade’s top, emitting subtle light upward.

louispoulsen.com

Adell

Elements found in nature, such as smooth pebbles and moss-covered mounds, informed the gentle, hugging curves of this chair by Arper. But Adell also honors nature through its sustainable shell, 80% of which is made from recycled polypropylene.

arper.com

Copenhagen

Combining Danish-modern styling with American craftsmanship, this case good line from Room&Board Business Interiors brings a residential look and feel into an office. It includes file cabinets, benching workstations, storage units, and bookcases, in a wide range of configurations.

roomandboard.com

Kalota Table

Designed by Neven and Sanja Kovačić and fabricated by Artisan, this solid-wood table from Stillfried Wien is offered in six different species with three finish choices. Options include ceramic inlays or colored wood. The largest of four sizes spans 94½" in length.

stillfried.com

Asmara

Ligne Roset is celebrating its 160th anniversary by reissuing its 1960s-era Asmara. The Bernard Govin–designed curvy modular seating system comprises 61"-by-78" modules in convex, concave, low-back, and high-back shapes. Grouped together, the units form a visually intriguing undulated surface that at once exudes comfort and fluidity.

ligne-roset.com

Telares

Nanimarquina blends the rug-making techniques of traditional kilims and dhurries to produce Telares’s subtle, rustic, and shifting graphic that at once evokes mountain ranges, sand dunes, and the ebb and flow of open waters. The rug is 100 percent Afgan wool and offered in five colorways and three sizes: 5'7" by 7'11", 6'7" by 9'10", and 9'10" by 13'1".

nanimarquina.com

227 Range

This minimalist ergonomic chair from Wilkhahn can function as a task, guest, waiting-room, or conference chair. It’s constructed with a die-cast aluminum base and a padded bent-plywood seat-and-back shell. Available with or without arms, additional customization options for the 227 chair include: a four-prong or caster base; choice of 11 upholstery textiles; and a high-polished or matte-black finish for the base.

wilkhahn.com