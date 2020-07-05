New Flooring Products for Summer 2020

✕

From eco-friendly surfaces to wood parquet, these floor coverings are easy on the feet, eyes, and conscience. Read about new products from American Biltrite, Mohawk Group with Gensler, Havwoods, Roppe, and Shaw Contract.

Sonata Elements

American Biltrite’s new luxury vinyl tile fools the eye by simulating striated and layered design trends of modular carpet planks. Five neutral bases range from a light gray to brown, while five corresponding tiles introduce striated patterning. Accent tiles build on these with streaks of vibrant color. The tiles come in an 18" x 36" format.

american-biltrite.com

Smart City

Transit maps of major cities such as New York and Berlin inspired the linear graphics of this Gensler- and Mohawk Group–designed carpet-plank system. Made with solution-dyed nylon and EcoFlex NXT backing, the 12" x 36" planks meet the stringent standards of Living Product Challenge Petal Certification.

mohawkgroup.com

Bespoke Parquet

In addition to wood planks, Havwoods offers engineered and solid wood parquet panels in patterns ranging from a recreation of flooring inside the Palace of Versailles to custom styles such as this prismatic-diamond motif created for British luxury department store Harvey Nichols. The products are composed of European or reclaimed American oak.

havwoods.com

Rubber Stair Treads with DuPont Kevlar

The only resilient treads to incorporate the DuPont Kevlar fiber known for its use in ballistic body armor, Roppe’s new treads resist common wear-and-tear issues. The treads are available in eight profiles and 134 colors, and are 100% recyclable.

roppe.com

Terrace LVT

Shaw Contract references the meditative quality of Zen gardens in this new luxury vinyl tile—designed specifically with the health-care industry in mind—via soft abstract line work, nature-inspired colorways, embossed texture, and subtle metallic accents. The tiles come in a 12" x 24" format, 1/8" thick, with a 20-mil wear layer, and Shaw’s ExoGuard Plus finish.

shawcontract.com