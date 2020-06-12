New Acoustical Products for Summer 2020

✕

These latest acoustical products perform double duty as lighting or wallcoverings. Read about new products from Focal Point, Arktura, Hytex, Unika Vaev, and Turf Design.

Blume and Zyl

Combining acoustical properties with lighting, Focal Point’s new pendants play on arche­typal lamp shades: Blume is a tapered drum offered in 12" or 19" diameter while the cylindrical Zyl comes in 8" or 12" diameter and three heights. Both can be specified in 30 solid PET-felt colors or with pinstripe inserts.

focalpointlights.com

SoftScreen

Using its proprietary Soft Sound—a recyclable PET textile with an NRC rating of up to 0.9—Arktura developed a group of eye-catching wall panels that can be used multiple ways. They can be mounted on the wall, hung, or suspended from Arktura’s track system to function as an operable divider.

arktura.com

Unity

This felt-like wall covering is made with post-consumer–recycled polyester fibers that make it durable as well as shrink-, stretch-, and pill resistant. What’s more, the fibers incorporate silver and copper ions to naturally attack microbes. Unity has an NRC rating of up to 0.25 and comes in rolls.

hytex.com

Trumpet

A trumpet’s shape informs the subtle flare of this long, slender pendant from Unika Vaev. Measuring just over 3" deep, it is made with a plywood frame wrapped in felt, available in 157 hues. Lighting options include down-, up-, and bidirectional LEDs.

unikavaev.com

Carved Wall Tiles

Turf has expanded its carved wall-tile ­collection with the addition of three new shapes—hexagonal, chevron, and triangular—and a geometrical linear pattern. The 1/8” x 3/8”-thick tiles are made of PET felt in single or two-tone colorways, offer an NRC range of 0.25–0.40, and come with or without adhesive backing.

turf.design