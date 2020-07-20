Featured HousesResidential Architecture

LR2 House by Montalba Architects

Pasadena, California

LR2-House-01-B.jpg
July 20, 2020
KEYWORDS California / concrete / modern residential architecture
Architects & Firms

Montalba Architects
Image in modal.

Location: Pasadena, California

Project size: 4,200 square feet

Program: LR2 House is composed of several distinct living volumes and includes guest suites, a home office, gym, and theatre screening room, as well as outdoor spaces, all with abundant views of the surrounding hills and valley.

Solution: The architects designed the house as a several stacked volumes cascading down the hillside. Following the natural grade, the stairs from the car park lead up a bend around and up the entrance on the second-level. Here, the visitor entering the front door, finds that stairs descend to a private screening room or ascend to living spaces on the third level. Terraces open off the interior quarters, providing ample outdoor space for living, dining, bedrooms, and an office.

Construction and materials: The structure is primarily a steel frame supplemented by conventional wood framing, with the exterior clad precast concrete panels. Maple, plywood, and teak millwork highlight the interior spaces, which are illuminated by large expanses of tempered glass.

Additional Information:
Gross square footage: 4,200 square feet
Total project cost: withheld
Owner: withheld

LR2 House.

Photo © Kevin Scott, click to enlarge.

LR2 House.

Photo © Kevin Scott

LR2 House.

Photo © Kevin Scott

LR2 House.

Photo © Kevin Scott

LR2 House.

Photo © Kevin Scott

LR2 House.

Photo © Kevin Scott

Click plans to enlarge. Courtesy Montalba Architects LR2 House.

Click section to enlarge. Courtesy Montalba Architects LR2 House.

Click concept diagram to enlarge. Courtesy Montalba Architects LR2 House.

Credits

Architect:
Montalba Architects
2525 Michigan Avenue, Bldg T4
Santa Monica CA 90404 USA
T (310) 828-1100
montalbaarchitects.com

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
David Montalba, FAIA, SIA, Founding Principal; Greg Stutheit, Senior Project Architect; Alex Kith, Project Manager; Michael Knopoff, Josh Russell, Eddie Winn, Vicente Shum, Fallon James, Kristen Nakamura, design team

Engineers:
Structural Engineer: John Labib and Associates
Civil Engineer: Obando and Associates, Inc.
Surveyor & Soils Engineer: Irvine Geotechnical, Inc.
MEP Engineer: PBS Engineers

Consultants:
Landscape Designer: EPT Design
Waterproofing Consultant: Roofing and Waterproofing Forensics, Inc.
Lighting Designer: Sean O'Connor Lighting
Title-24 Consultant: PBS Engineers
A/V Consultant: Marconi Radio
Theater Consultant: Digital Bel-Air
Theater Acoustic Consultant: Paradise Theater

General contractor:
Sarlan Builders

Photographer:
Kevin Scott

 

Specifications

Exterior Cladding:
Other cladding unique to this project: Swisspearl Fiber-Reinforced Cement Panels
Minerit HD Smooth Fiber Cement Panels

Windows:
Metal frame: Fleetwood

Interior Finishes:
Paints and stains: Benjamin Moore
Solid surfacing: Caesarstone
Floor and wall tile: Stone Source
Special interior finishes unique to this project: States Industries Maple Appleply

Furnishings:
Other furniture: Mechoshade

Lighting:
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Control4; Crestron

Plumbing:
Toilet: Duravit
Showerhead: Hansgrohe
Undermounts: Moen and Kohler

 

email icon

