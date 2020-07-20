LR2 House by Montalba Architects

✕

Location: Pasadena, California

Project size: 4,200 square feet

Program: LR2 House is composed of several distinct living volumes and includes guest suites, a home office, gym, and theatre screening room, as well as outdoor spaces, all with abundant views of the surrounding hills and valley.

Solution: The architects designed the house as a several stacked volumes cascading down the hillside. Following the natural grade, the stairs from the car park lead up a bend around and up the entrance on the second-level. Here, the visitor entering the front door, finds that stairs descend to a private screening room or ascend to living spaces on the third level. Terraces open off the interior quarters, providing ample outdoor space for living, dining, bedrooms, and an office.

Construction and materials: The structure is primarily a steel frame supplemented by conventional wood framing, with the exterior clad precast concrete panels. Maple, plywood, and teak millwork highlight the interior spaces, which are illuminated by large expanses of tempered glass.

Additional Information:

Gross square footage: 4,200 square feet

Total project cost: withheld

Owner: withheld

Photo © Kevin Scott, click to enlarge. Photo © Kevin Scott Photo © Kevin Scott Photo © Kevin Scott Photo © Kevin Scott Photo © Kevin Scott

Click plans to enlarge. Courtesy Montalba Architects

Click section to enlarge. Courtesy Montalba Architects

Click concept diagram to enlarge. Courtesy Montalba Architects