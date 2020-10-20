✕

Location: Gibson Island, Maryland

Project size: 3,750 square feet

Program: The architects preserved a four-bedroom, four-bathroom 1962 midcentury modern house, designed in 1962 by Ulrich Franzen, particularly notable for its fieldstone walls and expanses of glass. Over the years, however, several renovations created an introverted interior with awkwardly placed walls and doors that closed spaces off from prized views. So the design team, led by Jim Rill, sought to enhance that connection to the outdoors, while keeping the distinctive architecture intact.

Solution: In order to bring the house back to Franzen’s original open plan for the living and dining spaces, Rill Architects removed suspended partitions, for starters. They created an opening between the first floor bedroom and the living area so that the owners could have a view from the bed through the public spaces to the landscape. To do so, they removed a portion of the stone wall dividing the two rooms and inserted sliding wood panels that close off the bedroom when desired. The architects also updated the two bathrooms on the main level and completely overhauled the kitchen. They inserted an open staircase to replace an elevator to the lower level, and removed an indoor pool to create a guest bedroom and bathroom with access to a semi-private patio. In addition to restoring the exterior, the team added new terrace and outdoor pool, further enhancing the connection between the indoors and outdoors.

Construction and materials: The architects kept the existing steel beams, columns and most of the glazing, along with mahogany ceilings and the seven-foot-high fieldstone walls. New porcelain tile floors replace old.

Additional Information

Total site size: 2 acres

Photo © Eric Taylor, click to enlarge. Photo © Eric Taylor Photo © Eric Taylor Photo © Eric Taylor Photo © Eric Taylor Photo © Eric Taylor Photo © Eric Taylor

First floor. Image courtesy Rill Architects, click to enlarge.

Lower level. Image courtesy Rill Architects, click to enlarge.