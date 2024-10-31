✕

This selection of luminaries combines form and function.

Lámina 45

In 2018, Antoni Arola conceived Lámina, a series of pendant lamps. The collection has now expanded to include table, floor, and wall versions, offered in white and gold finishes. For each, an integrated dimmable-LED source projects onto a metallic shade that reflects light back in multiple directions, resulting in indirect illumination, which provides high visual comfort.

santacole.com

Array

Designer Umut Yamac explored the potential of thread to create lightweight and dynamic light sculptures. Composed of an array of fine threads pulled taut between two rings, the collection presents a variety of conical and cylindrical silhouettes—the largest of which is over 6' tall and 49" in diameter—that can be combined to form striking installations.

vibia.com

Harpe

Inspired by a break in the sky that allowed bright sunlight to come streaming down in rays reminiscent of a harp, designer Christian Lava created this hanging fixture to produce a similar effect. Made of metal, and available in matte-nickel or matte-black finishes, Harpe comes in three different shapes and sizes and can be assembled in countless combinations.

terzani.com

Fragile

Designed by Jaume Ramírez, Fragile is a new twist on the archetypal table lamp. A cone and a sphere are arranged to hold a cylinder that emits ambient light from below. The blown-glass shade and methacrylate base, available in untinted and amber versions, house the dimmable-LED light source.

marset.com

D2

Lutron’s Ketra and Rania downlights are now available in a smaller 2" aperture. The result of many engineering breakthroughs to deliver the same light quality in a smaller form factor, the ultraslim housings are ideal for maximizing ceiling heights and offer greater flexibility for installation. Ketra and Rania work seamlessly with Lutron’s lighting controls and shades to create personalized spaces.

lutron.com

Light Shadow Pro

This Flos collection now complies with California’s Title 24 JA8 energy-efficiency standard, required for new-construction projects. Inserted in recessed frames with interchangeable spots, the airtight LED-lighting module is low-glare.

professional.flos.com

Aera Deep

Aera round and square downlights in 2" and 3" apertures introduce a deep baffle feature to the Aera family, available with a prism or smooth texture. This depth allows for an exceptionally low-glare quality of light and a visually quiet ceiling. Available flanged or trimless in matte silver, precision specular, matte white, and matte black.

lumenwerx.com

Beamer

Erco has expanded the Beamer spotlight family with a larger size for more power, and new contour optics. The projectors enable finely nuanced and precise outdoor light design, ensuring that illuminated surfaces and objects appear optimally against dark backgrounds.

erco.com