These pendant and wall fixtures are elegant, playful, and efficient.

Modula Suspension

Powered on or off, this linear pendant from Slamp engages visually, with a sculptural lens offered in two different textures: Plissé, which sports wavy ridges, and Crystal (pictured), with the appearance of knurls. Both are available with either a black or light gray canopy and in single (37½" long) or double (74¾" long) configurations.

slamp.com

Topo

RBW’s Topo is graphic yet simple, with a light source outlined by a round backplate available in a choice of oat, straw, clay, rust, or basalt tones. Composed of a blend of cement and FSC- and PEFC-certified wood—a common construction material—this charming sconce is available in 12" or 8½" diameters, with or without dimming capability.

rbw.com

Architectural Cylinders

CSL Lighting has launched a next generation of cylinder systems that offers such upgrades as higher lumen outputs and a more streamlined design, devoid of visible external hardware. Available in pendant, ceiling flush-mount, and wall-sconce formats, the cylinders are customizable in several ways: 2", 3", and 5" lengths; matte black, semi-gloss white, or custom colors; and in square or round profiles.

csllighting.com

PLI

Foscarini elevates the humble paper shade with this pendant series by Danish designer Felicia Arvid. The LED lamping, offered as a straight or circular tube, becomes the support structure for the paper diffuser, piercing through its folds like a needle and thread in fabric. The result is a ribbonlike appearance that softens the light. A wood version that directs light upward and downward is also available.

foscarini.com

AYNO Wall Lamp

After its successful launch of the whimsical AYNO floor and table lamps, Midgard is following up with a wall model available in 85" or 154" lengths. Constructed with steel, fiberglass, and ABS plastic, its flexible arc mounts onto a wall bracket that allows it to swivel. A cable stretched between two sliding rings can be loosened or tightened to adjust the arc’s radius.

midgard.com