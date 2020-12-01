✕

Architectural Record presents the best fixtures, fittings, and surfaces of the year.

City Bricks

More than an ordinary subway tile, Walker Zanger’s City Bricks collection is a hybrid of that popular urban surface infused with the rustic texture of, well, brick. Each is handcrafted in Mexico of recycled postindustrial materials and locally sourced clay. City Bricks is available in eight colors, with matte- and gloss-finish options.

walkerzanger.com

Holiday and Dove Bathtubs

Designed in collaboration with Gensler, Devon&Devon’s Holiday (rimmed) and Dove (rimless) bathtub systems take a modular approach: architects specify material and taps for the tubs, which can be inserted into an outer vessel or millwork surround (Holiday only). Modernized claw-feet are an option for Dove.

devon-devon.com/eu

Barry Richards, principal and studio leader, Rockwell Group “The modular systematic approach is an innovation for the bathtub market. This gives the designer the ability to adapt the tub to specific aesthetic and practical considerations.”

Reach One Piece Toilet

Top-mount actuators on this streamlined toilet offer two different flushes (0.8 or 1.28 gallons per flush) to help conserve water—potentially up to 6,000 gallons per year. The toilet's other highlights include an easy-to-clean skirted trapway that lends a sleek contemporary look, and an elongated soft-close seat.

kohler.com

AA/27

Created for Aboutwater by Boffi and Fantini, designer Michael Anastassiades’s bath collection is a sculptural series comprising deck- and wall-mounted faucets, deck- and floor-mounted tub fillers, a hand shower, and a wall-mounted shower and tub filler. All come in brushed stainless steel or gunmetal finishes.

fantiniusa.com

Fenix

This multilayer laminate—made with paper, resins, and nanoparticles—was developed in Italy by Arpa Industriale and is produced in North America solely by laminate and surface manufacturer Formica. The nonporous, fingerprint-resistant material comes in 16 colors.

fenixforinteriors-na.com

Crue Kitchen Faucet

The semi-pro version of Kohler’s Crue faucet collection offers ambitious home chefs pull-down, pull-out, and bar-style models. This smart faucet is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit, and Google Home, allowing users to monitor water usage, turn the faucet on and off via voice command, or request water filling to a precise amount.

kohler.com

Next Generation Wash Bar

Bradley’s touch-free all-in-one WashBar has a sleek L-shaped profile with a single connection point, giving the illusion that it's hovering above the basin. The product offers two flow rates, adjustable dryer, and intensities for LED icons that guide the user through the handwashing process.

bradleycorp.com

AK/25 Faucet

Designed by Korean architect Paik Sun Kim, this faucet, from Aboutwater by Boffi and Fantini, comes in a gunmetal finish. The AK/25 single-hole deck-mounted or wall-mounted fitting features a pivot design, giving it the ability to be tucked away when not in use. Floor- and deck-mounted tub fillers and a shower system are also available.

fantiniusa.com

SensoWash i

Designed by Philippe Stark for Duravit, the SensoWash i shower toilet is a balanced blend of design, hygiene, and comfort for the bathroom. The minimalist self-contained fixture combines a flat-rim bidet style with an electronic flush system and antimicrobial personal-cleansing wand. The latter offers a selection of Rear, Lady, and Comfort wash as well as a heated seat and individual adjustments for water and drying-air intensity, spray angle, and the seat’s heat levels.

duravit.us

48" Professional Range

This Fisher & Paykel dual-fuel range gives home chefs cooking flexibility by combining the convenience and safety of an induction cooktop with four gas burners. Other features include a touch screen control for 15 different oven functions and cooking guidance and two independently operating self-cleaning ovens.

fisherpaykel.com/us