Here’s a look at the latest innovations for these essential spaces—including the kitchen sink!

Serie Z316_sh

This single-lever deck-mount faucet by Zazzeri has a sleek silhouette with a cylindrical control on top, which can be specified in a choice of five chiseled textures: horizontal or vertical stripes, checkered, and dotted. The faucet is available in carbon, anthracite, bronze, copper, cognac, and white-gold finishes.

zazzeri.it

Reflect, by Jean Nouvel

Reform collaborated with the Pritzker Prize–win-ning architect to develop this modular kitchen system that includes such elements as islands and wall cabinets. The fronts are made of thin, stainless-steel sheeting—embossed with vertical micro-ridges—fused to MFC board and framed by extruded anodized-aluminum profiles. An alternative black finish is also available. Both options are high-gloss with subtly reflective surfaces.

reformcph.com

Integrated Privacy System

Toilet-partition manufacturer ASI Group has engineered this patent-pending design for metal partitions with built-in privacy. The doors are produced with integrated components that visually seal the gaps on the hinge and latch sides while maintaining a sleek appearance. This built-in privacy feature is available for all ASI stainless-steel metal partitions and in four mounting styles, from floor-anchored to ceiling-hung.

asi-globalpartitions.com

D-Neo

Belgian designer Bertrand Lejoly collaborated with Duravit to create this entry-level bath collection. Made to be more affordable than Duravit’s other products, D-Neo still captures the brand’s aesthetic. The collection consists of vanities and matching cabinets (shown), sinks, toilets, and bathtubs. The furnishings are offered in 13 finishes.

duravit.us

NativeStone in Charcoal

Native Trails now has a matte charcoal-black finish for its NativeStone series of kitchen and bath basins and tubs, offering industrial modern style for such traditional items as a farmhouse sink (shown). The series is made of a sustainable concrete composed of jute and cement, sealed with a proprietary hand-applied protective barrier. This model is Farmhouse 3018.

nativetrailshome.com

Rêves de Rex

Made to look like alabaster, these porcelain slabs by Italian manufacturer Florim are ideal for wet applications, including shower walls. The collection comprises four tints—Perle, Noisette, Bleu (shown), and Choco—available in matte or glossy finishes and in nine standard formats ranging from 11¾" x 23½" to as large as 63" x 126".

florim.com

New Poggenpohl Materials & Finishes

The popular German kitchen brand has introduced its new options for 2022, such as blue lava stone sealed with blue-glass enamel, and Nero Portoro, a terrazzo (shown) that incorporates chips of this black marble to create a rich surface; it can be used to clad counter tops as well as casework, drawer pulls, and even the lids of decorative storage containers.

poggenpohl.com

Steel 19

This compact sink from Dornbracht subsidiary Alape has a single enameled-steel body that forms a backsplash, counter top, and basin, supported by a bandlike black-steel frame featuring an open shelf and optional towel bar. Its proprietary glazing is said to have antibacterial and fungicidal properties.

dornbracht.com

Touchless Roll Towel Dispenser

Bradley adds this electronic paper-towel dispenser to its touchless handwashing products. It uses a patented LiDAR sensor, which reduces the occurrence of false activation. Two models—ABS plastic or stainless steel—are available, both of which accept all paper-roll brands.

bradleycorp.com