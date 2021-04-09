✕

From rigid palm panels to terrazzo-like quartz, these new materials mix performance and style.

2021 Design Collection

3form has unveiled its 2021 palette for its translucent Varia and Chroma resin panels: each is now available in 13 new earthy and soft neutral hues, from dusty blues and cool grays to autumnal orange tones. Both lines are offered in two formats.

3-form.com

Durapalm Sugar Linear

The latest Durapalm panels from Smith & Fong feature striations that are visually appealing, whether installed vertically or horizontally. They are made with Indian black palm covering a bamboo core for added strength. The ¾"-thick panels are available in 48" x 72" and 48" x 96" formats and boast Class-C fire rating and low emissions.

durapalm.com

Everform

This acrylic solid-surface collection by Formica has been expanded, with eight new designs ranging from modern to minimalist—think terrazzo in a black-to-white spectrum—some with larger high-contrast flecks. The through-color material is seamless and nonporous for horizontal or vertical applications.

formica.com

Invisible Blue

Artistic Tile’s latest slab offering is a variegated marble with gray veins on a pale blue background. Intermittent swaths of taupe and graphite add visual interest. The stone has a polished surface, and each piece measures about 4' x 8' and ¾" thick. Named Invisible Blue, it is well suited to fireplace surrounds, interior walls, and countertops.

artistictile.com

Loft Series

This Silestone quartz collection takes inspiration from five urbane neighborhoods that are known for their industrial architecture and former grittiness. Corktown (Detroit), for example, evokes the light and shade of a manufacturing scene via a deep black ground with bursts of gray clouds. Other designs include Seaport and Nolita (New York), Camden (London), and Poblenou (Barcelona).

silestoneusa.com

Coordinates Collection

Quartz surfacing manufacturer Cambria teamed up with architecture firm Gensler to develop these 14 designs suitable for both residential and commercial applications. Ranging from white terrazzo-inspired speckled surfaces to varying shades of gray that emulate concrete, the collection is offered in 132" x 65½" slabs, as well as six tile formats.

cambriausa.com

5114 Calacatta Maximus

Putting a new spin on classic Calacatta marble, Caesarstone introduced this quartz surface that exaggerates the popular stone’s veining. As shown here, its large-scale soft greige veins outlined in copper and gold create a bold, definitively contemporary look. The ¾"-thick material comes in a standard size of 120" x 56 ½".

caesarstoneus.com

New Solid Surfaces

Wilsonart added three new acrylic solid-surface options to its offerings. Cloud Mist (shown) sports warm-gray waves and white particulates on a light gray ground; Calming Waves is off-white with rose undertones and white wisps; and Quiet Swirl mixes gray and white veins to create visual movement. Each sheet is 30" x 144".

wilsonart.com

Craftizen

Coming next month, Dekton’s Craftizen collection channels Venetian stucco textures—only these sintered-particle panels are a lot quicker to install and easier to maintain. The large-format panels will launch with five colors: tan, dark gray, dusty white, salmon pink, and a silvery gray. Craftizen features high resistance to weather, abrasion, UV rays, and staining.

dekton.com