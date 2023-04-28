✕

Cutting-edge materials are paving the way for a number of applications.

Surfalite

Thin yet durable, Surfalite from Santamargherita measures about ¼" thick, making it a good choice for projects that require lightweight, veneer-like surfaces for cladding walls or cabinet doors. Available in 16 colors, it is composed of various minerals, quartz, and recycled materials.

santamargherita.net

Calacatta Alabaster

Daltile has added new ­colorways to its ONE Quartz Surfaces, including this Calacatta Alabaster, which emulates marble. The polished engineered stone is available as a 1357/8" x 78¾" slab in two thicknesses, and is well suited to countertops, walls and backsplashes, and for dry interior floor applications.

daltile.com

Global Expressions

Traditional textiles of various cultures inspired this series of resin and etched-glass panels, the result of a 3form collaboration with Gensler. The line comprises six patterns defined by asymmetrical grids and geometric shapes, tailored for commercial interiors such as wall panels and reception-desk wraps. The Varia resin panels are offered in 4' x 8' and 4' x 10' panels, while the glass panels come in a 4' x 10' format.

3-form.com

Pietra Kode

Continuing his collaboration with Cosentino, architect Daniel Germani has designed the Pietra Kode collection for the group’s Dekton brand of sintered stonelike surfaces. A contemporary reinterpretation of classic Italian travertine, Vicenza stone, and Ceppo di Gré, Pietra Kode is carbon-neutral, comes in slabs of up to 126" x 56½", and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.

cosentino.com

New Colors for 2023

A sintered surface made entirely from natural materials, Lapitec now comes in five additional marble patterns, from Bianco Serena (ivory with golden veins) to Bianco Atena (pure white with gray-tinted veins). The slabs come in a 135½" x 60½" format and can be used in a wide range of applications, including wet and marine areas such as yachts and pools.

lapitec.com