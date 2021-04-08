Het Nieuwe Instituut, the institute for architecture, design, and digital culture in Rotterdam, has named Shanghai-based writer and curator Aric Chen its new general and artistic director. Chen will assume his new role starting remotely in May before relocating to Rotterdam in September 2021—he will succeed Guus Beumer, who is set to retire in May.

Chen, a long-time RECORD contributor, is currently professor and founding director of the Curatorial Lab at the College of Design & Innovation at Tongji University in Shanghai as well as curatorial director of the Design Miami fairs in Miami and Basel, Switzerland.

“We highly value the extensive knowledge, experience and international reputation of Aric Chen in the fields of architecture, design and digital culture,”Judith van Kranendonk, chair of Het Nieuwe Instituut’s supervisory board said in a statement. “We are looking forward to the institute’s next steps and ongoing successful development.”