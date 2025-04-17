Aric Chen Appointed as Director of Zaha Hadid Foundation
The Zaha Hadid Foundation (ZHF) announced this month the appointment of Aric Chen as its newest director. He replaces Paul Greenhalgh, who had served as inaugural director of the London-based charitable organization since 2021.
Chen referred to the appointment as a “huge honor,” adding: “I look forward to seeing what new directions we can chart, expanding the understanding of Zaha’s work while furthering her desire to support new voices, and creating a voice of our own that I hope would make Zaha proud.”
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment