Rescuers continue to search for victims from the partial collapse of a 12-story south Florida condominium building that occurred in the early morning hours of June 24. One death and nearly a dozen injuries have already been confirmed, while approximately 30 people have been rescued.

Located in Surfside, Florida, approximately 15 miles north of Miami Beach, the 136-unit L-shaped structure is one of two oceanfront high-rises called Champlain Towers that were completed in 1981. Local officials say the building’s northeast wing containing approximately 55 units collapsed without warning around 1:30 am local time.

