These exterior products will boost the appeal of public and private settings—urban or bucolic.

Typology Ribbon Bench

This modular bench is the centerpiece of a collection developed by Landscape Forms and BMW Group company Designworks. Made of cast aluminum, each piece is draped with a thin layer of concrete over its form—whether curved or straight. Features include integrated lighting and optional armrests, backs, and tables.

landscapeforms.com

Metropolis Post Windscreen System

C.R. Laurence’s (CRL) new frameless-glass windscreen comprises slim, low-profile 316 stainless-steel partition posts that support glazed panels up to 8' high. The result is a durable wall or barrier that meets IBC 2018 and ASCE-⁷/₁₆ wind-load requirements while preserving views. Brushed stainless steel is the standard finish, but custom powder coats are also available. The system is well suited to a variety of exterior applications such as rooftops, terraces, and swimming pools.

crl-arch.com

Tres Outdoor

Nanimarquina has added new outdoor versions of two of its Tres al fresco rugs. While similar to the original pieces, Tres Black Outdoor and Salvia Outdoor feature hand-loomed blocks of neutral hues with accents of black or sage green (respectively) and are composed of 100% recycled-PET fiber. Both are offered in three sizes, the largest being 9' 10" x 13' 1".

nanimarquina.com

Spazio

Part awning, part roller shade, Gibus’s Spazio operates via a motorized or manual roller mechanism that extends the textile outward to a second “feed” roller that further extends the canopy to create a protective vertical dropped shade at the front. The streamlined awning can be furnished with an LED strip on the front roller for direct illumination or on top of the arms for an indirect, ambient effect.

gibus.it

M1 Cantilever

This Tuuci-designed cantilever umbrella comes in 8'- or 10'-square, 8' x 12' rectangular, or 9'- or 11'-diameter octagonal configurations, all featuring a proprietary Auto-Lift Assist System for easy operation. The masts are offered in 14 finishes, while base choices include an anchoring slab and in-ground or flush-mount plates.

tuuci.com

Custom Bike Shelter

Duo-Gard manufactures 17 bike-shelter styles planned for maximizing parking. The different versions include models that provide canopy-only, open-air, fully enclosed, or caged protection from the elements and theft. Options include electronic locks, solar-powered lighting, myriad rack styles, and standing-seam metal or polycarbonate roofing.

duo-gard.com

PureForm LED P15

Recently added to Signify’s PureForm LED landscape-lighting family, P15 features a sleek 15½"-square head well suited to illuminating small outdoor areas. It can be installed on a wall bracket or onto a post (or retrofitted onto it). Available in black, white, bronze, and two gray shades, it offers precision or diffused optics and optional integrated motion sensor and emergency battery backup.

signify.com

Weathered Plank 6

Dutch Quality Stone’s visually deceptive weathered-wood planks are actually engineered stone with veneers molded to precisely capture the look of wood and its imperfections. This enables architects to specify timber looks for both interior and exterior use. Each industrial-gray plank measures 36" wide x 6" high.

dutchqualitystone.com

Balance Pro

Part of Impertek’s Pedestal line, this raised outdoor-flooring system facilitates drainage, provides housing for under-floor wiring or waterproofing membranes, and eliminates the need for the demolition of existing paving, greatly reducing construction time. A TopKey tool allows specifiers to adjust the floor height—from 1" to 40"—from above. Made of plastic and aluminum rails, Balance Pro accommodates just about any tile format and a floor weighing up to 1.1 tons.

impertek.it