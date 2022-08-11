✕

These site elements address shelter, shading, safety, and comfort with style.

Hula Hoop

G.T. Design’s new outdoor rug offers a playful take on the hula hoop with its round shape and accent-color bands. The quick-drying ribbed floor covering comes in two circular (up to an 8' 2" diameter) and two oval formats (to a maximum size of 8' 2" x 11' 6"), though customization is also available. The rug comes in a variety of modern color palettes and is UV-, stain-, and wear-resistant.

gtdesign.it

RoadFocus Plus

An LED streetlight from Lumec by Signify, RoadFocus Plus features a cobra-shaped head that blends in with other standard lampposts but offers technological upgrades, such as connectivity for remote monitoring and management, and a sensor that detects motion, noise, and temperature. Its future-proof design allows for adding nodes and other sensors later.

signify.com

Pinnacle Bike Shelter

This model from Duo-Gard comprises a welded-steel structure, standing-seam polycarbonate roof, and tempered safety-glass walls. In sizes ranging from 20' square to 20' x 40', the shelters accommodate dual-height bike racks to optimize the availability of parking spaces. Pinnacle also features an electronic entry–compatible door and recessed LED pucks.

duo-gard.com

AMAi

A sleek and stylish indoor/outdoor option, this flexible furniture system by Extremis builds upon two A-shaped side frames. Numerous options include adjustable-height tables, benches, a retractable shade, outdoor power outlets, integrated dimmable LEDs, and hanging hooks. Suitable for meeting, dining, working, and other functions, it can also be extended using additional A-frames.

extremis.com

Air Collection

This lightweight and recyclable high-density polyethylene collection from Landscape Forms is made up of casual site seating and benches in vibrant colors and five hollow forms. These include: the curvy, triangular Extasi; branchlike Twig; asymmetric Starfish (shown); rounded cube Fortunato (available with or without a back); and a flexible stool/side table, the cylindrical Stul.

landscapeforms.com

16″ Outdoor Power Pedestal

Legrand has added a 16"-tall model to its line of UL-listed outdoor power pedestals. It can accept one- or two-gang receptacle plates as well as pin-and-sleeve device plates. Offered with a hinged cover and an optional cover-locking tab for authorized use only, the pedestal is available in a silver or black finish.

legrand.us

Custom Canopy

Specializing in custom entrance canopies, trellises, and walkway covers, CEAS+ works with architects to engineer and fabricate freestanding structures or attachments to existing buildings. Variations include open-air steel designs, shaded or light-filtering glass-roofed canopies, and wood trellises.

ceasplus.com

Palissade Park Collection

Brothers Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec continue their design collaborations with HAY, expanding their existing Palissade furniture collection with modular park and dining benches in the form of inward- and outward-facing arcs. The modules can be ganged together to create multiple serpentine and circular configurations. The series comes in three colors, and seat cushions are optional.

us.hay.com