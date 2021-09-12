✕

These artisanal and innovative pieces speak to today’s contemporary schemes.

Nexxa

Zaha Hadid Design put its stamp—a sculptural quality with

swooping contours and a sense of exploration—on this door lever, in collaboration with fabricator izé. The 21½"-wide handle is constructed of brass and finished in satin-matte black, polished black chrome, matte powder-coated white, polished or satin nickel-

plated, and satin rose gold.

zaha-hadid-design.com

Easy-Slide Operator

This Pella window hardware brings the ease of a sliding mechanism to casement and awning windows more typically operated by cranks, which jut out into the space: the operator is nestled in the window jamb and slides in an up-and-down motion, catering to universal-design needs. Currently it’s available on Pella’s Impervia fiberglass windows, but expansion to other products is planned for the end of the year.

pella.com

Contemporary Square Escutcheon

Baldwin Hardware has added five new large egress escutcheons, including the Contemporary Square (left), which presents a clean, sleek design with squared edges. It comes in six complementary finishes that range from Venetian bronze to satin black. This design is available on Baldwin’s Seattle, Miami, and Santa Cruz handle sets.

baldwinhardware.com

Linear Door Hardware

This Buster + Punch series sports a minimalist linear knurling pattern produced via diamond-milled CNC lathe. The collection includes lever-style interior door handles, fixed handles, cabinetry knobs, and thumb-turn locks in black, brass, and steel finishes.

busterandpunch.com

Organic Collection

This cast-bronze Rocky Mountain Hardware line features soft organic shapes for comfortable openings but adds a twist, pairing them with sharp, right-angled rectangular framing. Four pulls are offered in a range of sizes for installation on cabinets, drawers, and appliance doors.

rockymountainhardware.com