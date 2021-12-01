✕

Architectural Record presents the top HVAC, safety solutions, and flooring of the year.

SmokeShield Fabric Smoke and Fire

CornellCookson engineered this woven-textile solution to save lives and property by cutting off air transfer to compartmentalize fire and smoke. The shield can enclose atrium areas, corridors, or other openings, and provide supplemental fire and smoke protection.

cornelliron.com

VidaShield UV24 Air Purification System

This Armstrong in-ceiling system employs an ultraviolet-light air-cleaning technology to continuously clear and/or reduce pathogens in a room. VidaShield UV24 reduces the levels of infectious viruses, bacteria, and fungi in the air as well as on room surfaces. The system integrates seamlessly into certain AirAssure ceiling grids by Armstrong.

armstrongceilings.com



Meryati Blackwell, Marlon Blackwell Architects principal and director of interiors “By cleaning the air and reducing pathogens, it’s the perfect solution for the problems of the time we are living in today. And it can fit within the standard ceiling-grid system.”

Wilderness Collection Fireplaces

These luxury gas fireplaces by Ortal deliver a realistic campfire-like experience without the mess. They achieve this by intertwining gas lines within the log media, as opposed to common ribbon-style burners that shoot uniform flames from a straight pipe.

ortalheat.com

Exchange

A low-maintenance luxury vinyl tile by Armstrong Flooring, Exchange is produced with patented Diamond 10 Technology for high scratch, stain, and scuff resistance. Offered in two colorful designs on 6" x 36" planks, the product is FloorScore-certified for low emissions, contains 29% recycled content, and is recyclable through the manufacturer’s On & On program.

armstrongflooring.com

Korlok Select Stones with InteGrout

Inspired by Calacatta marble, antique French terra-cotta, slate, and limestone, Korlok Select Stones interlocking vinyl tile offers an easier-to-install alternative by eliminating the grouting process entirely, contributing 50% cost savings up front. This Calacatta look is available in 18" x 24" and 6" x 24" formats.

karndean.com