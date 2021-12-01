✕

Architectural Record presents the top seating and decorative hardware of the year.

Lyda Modular Sofa

Designed by Lauren Rotett for Haworth, Lyda modular lounge seating brings together a sophisticated material palette and a residential touch, making this collection well suited to commercial and hospitality environments. A variety of elements—from sofa and armchairs to tables—facilitate configuration as desired. Detailed attention to comfort, such as proper pitch and seat height, make Lyda an ideal for both productivity and repose.

haworth.com



Adaeze Cadet, HOK design principal “I love Lyda’s mix of fabrics and how the collection’s different modules come together to allow for flexibility, while still maintaining a strong hospitality feel.”

Vegan by Design

Formulated to leave the smallest environmental footprint possible, this natural linoleum case-good hardware by Schwinn is derived from linseed or flaxseed. Durable and nontoxic, the collection comprises three pulls and one knob—two of which were designed by Michael Graves—in a variety of finish combinations.

schwinnoriginals.com

Emtek SELECT Knobs

Emtek brings hardware customization to the next level in this mix-and-match knob series. Architects can choose knurled, linear knurled, or white-marble knobs and pair these with conical stems in seven finishes and more than 20 rosette styles to suit a wide range of spaces.

emtek.com

Underline

This Stylex collection of versatile stools, and guest and task chairs, adapts across the blurring lines between desk, dining-room table, and conference table. The soft lines of seats and backs offer visual and physical comfort while five base options—including wood and powder-coated metal in 26 colors—ensure design diversity.

stylexseating.com

RF1 903 Sideways Sofa

Danish manufacturer Carl Hansen introduced this asymmetrical organically shaped sofa, designed by Rikke Frost to beckon and cradle sitters as well as encourage conversation. Though modern in form, it is constructed with classic materials and processes, including steam-bending oak or walnut and weaving paper cord into the back.

carlhansen.com