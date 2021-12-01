✕

Architectural Record presents the top site furnishings of the year.

Helio

Two updated models have been added to Forms+Surfaces’ Helio security-bollard line. The new bollards are 11½" in diameter and stand 40" tall for properties that require a higher level of security, such as federal, civic, and institutional projects. Both models come in non-illuminated and illuminated versions.

forms-surfaces.com

Typology Ribbon Bench

Part of a comprehensive collection, this modular bench by Landscape Forms features a slim, high-performance concrete layer that “drapes” over a cast-aluminum structure, while a central gap along its spine accommodates optional surfaces, backrests, and armrests. The modules come in straight and curved segments and can be integrated with downlighting.

landscapeforms.com



Matt Ducharme, Woods Bagot principal and west coast design leader “The bench leverages modular components to create an adaptable series of arrangements that allow flexibility for several different activities.”

2021 Color Collection

Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens has added 13 eye-catching powder-coat colors—from Clementine and Mint to White Silk and Ink—that can be applied to both the exterior and interior surfaces of its kitchen components. Inspired by fashion and art, the bold new palette joins an already generous 47-hue offering.

brownjordanoutdoorkitchens.com

Solanox Cabana with Automated Louvered Roof

Tuuci has brought the conveniences of remote control to its Solanox Cabana line with this new model: occupants can adjust the tilting roof louvers, which have a 135º range, via a touchpad. Additionally, integrated high-wind and rain sensors open or close the louvers accordingly. The roofs come in six sizes compatible with standard Solanox cabanas.

tuuci.com

Take-Out

Fun yet simple, Take-Out by Landscape Forms is a connected bench and table with a minimalist silhouette and gently curved edges. Five steel-and-aluminum styles come in a wide range of powder-coat colors and can stand alone or be arranged in rows or grids to serve specific functions and larger gatherings.

landscapeforms.com