Architectural Record’s annual competition presents the best new products of the year for alfresco environments.

Backdrop

This Landscape Forms line of site furnishings helps to divide and define outdoor space with its modular panels, posts, tables, seating, and accessories. Straight or L-shaped panel runs can be specified in a range of sizes, with surfaces of perforated metal, safety glass, or Green Screen, and with vertical or horizontal slats; their posts can also be integrated with a power supply. Accessories range from bike racks to shelving.

landscapeforms.com

Profile

Lighting designer Linnaea Tillett created this sleek collection for Landscape Forms, taking her inspiration from the basic I-beam. It comprises area, column, accent, path, and bollard fixtures, the first three of which are offered in multiple heights up to 16'. Options include single- or double-mounted luminaires, recessed grazers, and a choice of 22 finishes.

landscapeforms.com

Simeon Seigel, partner, The Turett Collaborative “In addition to the look of the Profile collection, I’m most impressed with its modularity and scalability. It’s one design gesture, with detailing and light distribution that hold together thematically on every scale.”

Outdoor Biobased Xorel

Carnegie has expanded its plant-based Xorel textile

line with a version made to withstand the elements, applicable in commercial upholstery, draperies, panels, and dividers. The fabrics are stain-resistant, antibacterial, colorfast, and bleach cleanable.

carnegiefabrics.com

Float Bench

A clean-lined minimalist collection from Forms+Surfaces, Float recreates the timeless motif of a wood-slat bench in a modern vernacular style. Available as shown or backless at 72" wide, the benches come in a choice of Cumaru hardwood or thermally modified red oak (both FSC-certified) on a frame made of aluminum with a graffiti-resistant powder-coated finish.

forms-surfaces.com

Palmera Collection

The supportive embrace of a Caribbean hammock informs this furniture series from Pavilion, most noticeably in the clamshell-like seats of the dining, lounge, and rocking chairs. The contoured and welded-steel rods of the frames cradle contract-grade foam cushions. The collection also includes five tables and an ottoman.

pavilion-furniture.com