These new materials push performance and appearance beyond the typical shell.

Kite Breeze

Glen-Gery’s contemporary take on the patterned masonry breeze-blocks that were popular in the 1960s, Kite Breeze features a 3½"-thick x 113/8"-square frame with a setback triangular aperture. Architects can rotate the blocks any which way and even layer them to create unique patterns. Kite Breeze is offered in White Glaze, Terracotta, and Dune.

glengery.com

Lightwall 3450

Extech has expanded its translucent wall offerings with Lightwall 3450, which can accommodate 2"-thick cellular polycarbonate panels without framing members within the field of glazing, to ensure a clean aesthetic. This daylighting system can extend up to 54' long, performs well under high wind loads, and helps save energy with a U-factor of 0.19.

extechinc.com

StoVentec for Masonry Veneer Facades

Sto Corp. designed this new StoVentec ventilated rainscreen to support thin-brick masonry-veneer facades. The system comprises an air and moisture barrier, continuous insulation, a lightweight carrier board, and a choice of thin-brick veneers that integrate with the company’s other facade finishes.

stocorp.com

EASY MEG

Abet Laminati has introduced three new fixing systems for its MEG exterior-grade laminate cladding series: the Closed Joint provides high water deflection; Open Joint creates a louvered outer skin; and Overlapping resembles clapboard siding. MEG is available in 16 decorative patterns, six solid colors, and 10 wood grains.

abetlaminati.com

Steni Nature

Norwegian facade-panel manufacturer Steni now offers an aggregate-stone variety for ventilated facade applications. The panels come in a selection of 13 natural colorations and four surface grades, from fine to coarse. All are easily cleanable, frost- and water-impermeable, and impact-resistant.

steni.com