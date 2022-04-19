✕

Tried and true materials—from metal to marble—have inspired the latest interior surfaces.

Rauvisio

This REHAU panel product simulates shimmery metal but differentiates itself from metal-foil-laminated boards. For one, Rauvisio’s brushed-metallic surface is printed—instead of being topped by a malleable foil—and finished with both a clear PET film and UV-cured lacquer. The 1101/4" x 48" MDF panels are laminated on both sides.

rehau.com

Dekton Onirika

For this Dekton series, Cosentino tapped interior designer Nina Magon to reinterpret the patterning of marble, with the veining in updated colorways. The upshot: four designs—each with an elegant and timeless appearance—that offer performance attributes such as impact and UV resistance.

cosentino.com

Hermitage

One of four new quartz surfaces from Cambria, Hermitage has gold swirls in both tight and open patterns, to form a combination of light and dark pool-like motifs that create a sense of subtle movement. Featured on a warm-white background, this is an elegant quartz that will confer a touch of opulence.

cambriausa.com

Burnished Coin

Part of Formica’s 2022 Living Impressions collection, this new laminate design conjures suggestions of coins with a blend of copper, green, and gray hues. The matte-­finished laminate is available in 10 sheet sizes up to 60" x 144".

formica.com

Sahara Noir Extra

Building on the popularity of Nero Marquina black marble, this ceramic slab by Laminam simulates Tunisian Sahara Noir, noted for white, brown, and gold veining that loosely crisscrosses on a black base. The 271/5" x 118" slabs are available in three thicknesses.

laminam.com