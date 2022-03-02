Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, artists and designers around the world have been quick to denounce the military action by stopping involvement in projects within the country. Leading Western architects, including OMA, Zaha Hadid Architects, and David Chipperfield Architects, are now joining the effort by suspending work in Russia.

Netherlands-based MVRDV was one of the first major firms to halt work in the country, announcing on February 28 that it is ceasing work on five ongoing projects in Russia, including the 170,000-square-foot “Red7” apartment complex in Moscow. On the same day, the International Union of Architects (UIA) issued a statement offering support to those affected by the conflict: ”On behalf of the international community of architects, we condemn any act of violence or war affecting the well-being and dignity of humans, join the global appeal against war and call for the immediate restoration of peace,” the statement reads.

Within Russia, more than 6,600 architects, designers, and planners are joining the protest—at much higher risk to their own safety and wellbeing—with a public letter denouncing the invasion. “We, the architects and urban planners of Russia, consider the offensive of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine unacceptable,” the letter begins in Russian.

Below is a list of statements from major firms in response to the unfolding conflict. We will continue to update the list as additional statements are received.

Zaha Hadid Architects: “ZHA has worked in Russia for four decades. Zaha Hadid was originally inspired by works of the Russian Avant-garde and many of our staff have taught architecture students at universities across the country. We are deeply shocked and saddened by the conflict in Ukraine and have placed our two ongoing projects in Russia on hold. We have completed our contracted works on all other projects in the country and continue to monitor guidance from the UK Government.”

OMA: “​​Following the aggression in Ukraine, initiated by the Russian leadership, OMA has suspended all work on Russian projects until further notice. We hope this tragic war ends sooner rather than later.”

David Chipperfield Architects: “Given the invasion of Ukraine, and with the full understanding and support of our clients, David Chipperfield Architects has decided to suspend all work in Russia. We condemn the actions of Putin and the Russian government and stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people. As a practice we believe in dialogue, openness and engagement; values that are directly opposed to the ongoing war. We call for an immediate end to this human tragedy and our thoughts are with the innocent victims of this unjustified action.”

