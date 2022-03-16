Deborah Berke of Deborah Berke Partners joins the podcast to discuss authenticity in architecture, how her work as dean of Yale influences her practice, and the design process for NXTHVN—an adaptive reuse project for an up-and-coming artist in New Haven, Connecticut.

"The goal [of NXTHVN] is that artists can do serious work, that curators can do serious work, that the gallery gets visitors from all over the place, and also that the community feels welcome to experience the art and meet artists. The role of the architecture was to make all of those things possible."

