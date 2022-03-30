Thomas Phifer of Thomas Phifer and Partners joins the podcast to discuss his firm’s design philosophy, starting the Thomas Phifer Fellowship at Clemson University, and the importance of light in architecture.

"Nature is of course grass and trees and plantings, but light is also nature. The movement of the light, the tone of the light, the changing light. Everything about light is part of the natural world. I think that all of our projects begin with the movement of this light."

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.