Page CEO Thomas McCarthy and Davis Brody Bond partner Steven Davis join the podcast to discuss the new partnership between the two firms, the design process of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and how Page is expanding its footprint in New York City.

- Thomas McCarthy

CEO, Page “The challenge of establishing a New York office is something that we'd been wrestling with for years—the notion of starting an office there from the ground up is daunting. What we looked at was how we could establish an office that had a good chance of success. I think the collaboration with Davis Brody Bond does a whole lot more than that because of the deep heritage and culture. We spent a lot of time talking about values and doing the right thing for your community. That connection to New York is what drew Page to Davis Brody Bond.”

