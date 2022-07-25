✕

Health-care design continues to become more holistic, merging functionality with aesthetics.

FLX Back-to-Back Lab Bench

Developed with medical labs in mind, this bench system by Formaspace has a steel frame with built-in cable-management troughs, and is assembled with just six bolts, making reconfiguration easy. Back-to-back setups require only a work surface with two legs for support, allowing an optimal use of space.

formaspace.com

Custom Murals

Using robotic assembly systems, Artaic collaborates with architects to create custom mosaic-tile installations. For health-care settings, these can range from serene large-scale botanicals to whimsical compositions like the elephant mural in the lobby of Driscoll Children’s Hospital (shown) made with a ¾" vitreous-glass product.

artaic.com

Tranquility Series

Integrated with a range of static biophilic visuals, the BalancedCare by Axis Lighting series was developed to endow health-care illumination with a sense of calm. Options include connected or spaced grids, recessed skylight-mimicking profiles, and flush-mount lenses. Wall sconces are also available.

balancedcare.axislighting.com

LinoFloor and LinoWall xf2

Tarkett has expanded this sustainable line of linoleum flooring and wall cladding with four new patterns and 16 new colorways for floors and 10 new hues for walls. The 100% recyclable material is carbon-negative and said to have naturally occurring antimicrobial properties.

tarkett.com

Zoetry Collection

Ideal for reception areas, this minimalist furniture collection from KI comprises lounge and guest chairs, sofas, tandem seating, and benches, along with coordinating tables and privacy screens. All can be mixed and matched as desired. Optional integrated power access under the seats or in tabletops is also offered.

ki.com