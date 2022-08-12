✕

Creative solutions allow new approaches for designing interior spaces.

WiggleRoom Super Structure

This post-and-beam system from KI carves out and encloses space to provide acoustical privacy or semi-privacy within open plans. The system consists of PET panel–clad ceilings for sound isolation (or louvers for partial privacy and increased airflow), ceiling fans, integrated lighting, and unitized glass walls, with additional options such as tech and power access.

ki.com

Tulsi Collection

Working with Nepalese craftspeople (an ongoing collaboration since 2012), 3form unveiled a new interlayer made of lokta paper (indigenous to Nepal) encased in the company’s Varia resin. The artisans hand-apply the textured, winding fibers into intricate screens with irregular gaps. Two sizes are available:

4' x 8' and 4' x 10'.

3-form.com

Hues

Acoustic-component manufacturer Turf Design has launched this aptly named palette of 32 colors, of which 23 are new, to its PET-felt offerings. Tones range from bold Orange Crush to subdued Ivory. The 9mm-thick material is utilized for products that include wall tiles and ceiling baffles, among others.

turf.design

Beam

This sound-absorbing baffle line from Unika Vaev easily blends into many settings, thanks to its minimal form and wide range of finishes—11 colorways and eight wood-grain prints. Beam is ­offered in 3" or 4½" profiles and 48" and 96" lengths. A version with integrated LED lighting is also available.

unikavaev.com

Levelline Outside 90

This outer 90º corner bead from CertainTeed is composed of an impact-resistant plastic core that, when applied properly with joint tape and surface paper, is lighter and more flexible and forgiving than conventional metal corners. They come in 6' 10", 8', 9', and 10' lengths and are Greenguard Gold certified.

certainteed.com