✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Hint: This surreal office for a travel agency is filled with clever architectural references to John Nash, Edwin Lutyens, and, most notably, Otto Wagner. located within a 1950s-era building, the ornamented interiors present an uncanny image of travel as a field of cultural symbols unmoored from their traditional meanings.

By entering, you have a chance to win an iPad mini. Deadline to enter is the last day of each month at 5:00pm EST.

Sponsored by

Last Month's Winner: The architect of the Fort Worth Water Garden (1974) is Philip Johnson, founding partner at Johnson/Burgee. At the time, Johnson had begun to move away from the Palladian symmetries of his 1960s work toward energetic, irregular geometries, here seen in the garden’s 40-foot-deep polygonal Active Pool. Though the garden proved popular, the vertiginous railing-free path across the pool was no safer than it looked, and, in 2004, four people drowned after a child fell into the water.