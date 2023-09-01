✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: This publishing company headquarters is among the final works of a Pritzker Prize–winning architect known for his subtle explorations of materiality. Located in the dense center of a northern European city, the complex centers on an atrium lit by irregular skylights framed in cast-inplace concrete; below them stands the rebuilt facade of the building in which the company was founded.

Last month's answer: The Yokohama International Port Terminal was designed by Foreign Office Architects, led by Farshid Moussavi and Alejandro Zaera-Polo, and completed in 2002. The complex geometries of the terminal’s topographical rooftop spaces were rationalized and standardized through the use of computer-aided design, illustrating how technological advancements could unlock new formal possibilities.