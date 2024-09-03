✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: Designed by a future recipient of the Pritzker Prize, for himself and his family, this brick-and-concrete house exemplified the humble and humane mode of Modernism for which its architect would later become famous. Located in a large South Asian city, it was designed with climate in mind: extensive shading, cavity walls, and careful orientation ensure it remains comfortable throughout the day. Its architect, who continued to reside in it until his death, named it for his wife.

By entering, you have a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Deadline to enter is the last day of each month at 5:00pm EST.

Sponsored by

Last month's answer: The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and was completed in 1965. Set against the base of the tallest mountain on Hawaii’s Big Island, the hotel seamlessly links indoor and outdoor spaces, offering visitors a singularly luxurious experience of the famed Kauna‘oa Bay.