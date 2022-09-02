This year's winning projects—all in North America— range from a lively Mexico City restaurant and an art-infused office in Toronto, to a renovated Mies van der Rohe library in Washington, D.C., a factory-turned-furniture-showroom in Montreal, and a whimsical education center in New York. Each exhibits a fusion of function and hospitality through the thoughtful use of space, resources, and materials.
