NOW ON DEMANDCredits: 1 AIA LU/HSW; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 IACET CEU May qualify for learning hours through most Canadian architectural associations This course will examine several projects where interior air quality is prioritized through every phase of the design process, with discussions including VOC content and emissions, following an interior air quality (IAQ) plan, and the multiple ways that designing for proper ventilation and breathability can make the indoor space a healthier and safer place to live, work and play.