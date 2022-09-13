✕

The latest fenestration components raise the bar on innovation and convenience.

7200 Pivot Door System

This new pivot door from All Weather Architectural Aluminum provides a wider opening than a typical swing door, without compromising a building’s energy efficiency. Thermally broken and suitable for both residential and commercial projects, the series features narrow stile and rail profiles.

allweatheraa.com

Palladiom Wire-Free Shading System

The wire-free version of Lutron’s Palladiom automated shade runs simply on alkaline batteries; its patent-pending design can extend battery life to a total of three to five years. Controllable via the Palladiom keypad, handheld remote, or mobile app, the system offers a wide range of hardware finishes to match any setting.

lutron.com

Profiler ICU/CCU Telescoping Door

Designed to enhance patient safety in critical-care units, the Profiler door system by Horton Automatics is smoke-rated, incorporating full interlock seals and gaskets that meet or exceed certain smoke-protection standards. Additionally, the telescoping door provides a 34% wider opening than most standard smoke-rated slide ICU doors.

hortondoors.com

Hidden Screen

Pella’s new screen-integrated window folds the screen away when the window is closed—keeping views unobstructed—and pulls it back into use when the window is opened. This new system also minimizes the need for screen cleaning. Tested to 9,400 cycles, the Hidden Screen is currently offered on Pella’s popular 250 vinyl-window models.

pella.com

DoorBird A1121

This IP-based access-control device was specially developed by DoorBird for areas where there are no video intercom systems, such as garages and side doors. The Wi-Fi- and PoE-enabled system comprises a hybrid keypad and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) reader, in housing available in a variety of finishes.

doorbird.com