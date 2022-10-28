✕

Today’s accessible designs—from bath fixtures to doors—are aesthetically on par with popular conventional products.

Smart Faucet with Motion Control

This faucet by Moen goes beyond touchless operation—the user can also gesture above the sensor to control temperature and flow. Additionally, there’s an app that allows control via voice activation. The technology is offered on four of the company’s styles and in a variety of finishes.

moen.com

SuiteSlide

AD Systems has introduced space-saving, cost-effective barn doors for projects such as hospitality and other multiunit buildings. Surface mounted, the system is self-closing and -latching and includes flush pull hardware as well as a concealed sill guide for ADA compliance. Materials for the 1¾" door slab styles range from wood and laminate to glass.

specadsystems.com

Urban Low-Height Vanity

Part of Hastings Tile & Bath’s Urban vanity series, this wall-mounted and ADA-compliant model is just as customizable as the original. It accommodates open shelves, side shelves, and drawer storage in a choice of 53 lacquer, 28 textured, 11 laminate, and four brushed-metal finishes, while countertops come in porcelain, Fenix-brand surfaces, glass, or laminate.

hastingstilebath.com

Deluxe Grab Bars

Upping the ante on the typical utilitarian grab bar, California Faucets is now offering a wide variety of styles, in seven lengths and more than 28 finishes, ensuring that there’s an option that blends into any space. Style choices include traditional, industrial, and minimalist round or square base rings and ornamental bar endcaps.

calfaucets.com

Shower Pan

Solid-surface brand Durasein produces shower bases that are not only accessible but beneficial in a number of ways: they are nonslip for added safety, customizable, and can be made to order to meet both residential and commercial specifications. They are also resistant to the development of mold and bacteria. The ADA-compliant pans come in three standard formats, with either a center or trenched drain.

duraseinusa.com