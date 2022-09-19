✕

From faux wood to reimagined brick, these materials are not the typical building cover-ups.

Aviator Series

Part of Glen-Gery’s Fashion on Fifth collection, this series comes in three monochromatic palettes reminiscent of the tones seen on early aircraft and aviation equipment: Jet Black, Charter White, and Pilot Gray. The bricks are offered in two formats: 3½" x 2¼" x 7⁵/8" and 3" x 2¾" x 7⁵/8".

glengery.com

Venistone

Inspired by Venetian breccia, a natural sedimentary rock composed of large fragments, Ceramica Sant’Agostino has developed this porcelain lookalike in six modern neutral colorways with a natural or glossy finish. Suitable for both interior and exterior cladding, the slabs are available in four sizes up to a maximum of 48"-square.

ceramicasantagostino.it

Wildwood PE

This composite cladding by Fiberon offers the look of timber with a sustainable backstory: it blends 94% mixed, recycled wood fibers with plastic that’s been diverted from landfills or incinerators. The open-joint boards are offered in a wide variety of lengths and widths and in eight finishes.

fiberoncladding.com

ACRE

Zero-waste startup Modern Mill produces this 100% tree-free shiplap siding using upcycled rice hulls. In addition to resisting cracks, splinters, and rot, the wood alternative provides better thermal and sound insulation when compared with real timber. Finishes can mimic species ranging from cedar to ipé.

modern-mill.com

LoreioBrick

A new long-format profile from Eldorado Stone, LoreioBrick veneer is a modern take on traditional masonry, presenting a brick face in a 12/3"-high x 20¼"-long x 11/8"- to 13/8"-thick slice meant to be installed in a stacked linear composition. The collection is available in four colorways: white with hints of gray (Lilia), warm gray with pewter tones (Talavera), soft brown with flint (Farola), and dark charcoal (Hollin).

eldoradostone.com