RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Antti + Vuokko Nurmesniemi

Helsinki

October 28, 2022–April 9, 2023

For its main exhibition this fall, Finland’s Design Museum presents the work of the renowned designer couple Antti and Vuokko Nurmesniemi, interior designer and textile artist respectively. Working both separately and together in the fields of architecture and fashion as well as interior design, the designers were widely influential in the development of the Finnish design industry in the late 20th century. See designmuseum.fi/en.

Pamphlet Architecture 37: Visions and Experiments in Architecture

Rhinebeck, NY

September 4-October 17, 2022

Pamphlet Architecture was founded in 1978 by architect Stephen Holl as an experimental publication to promote the work of emerging architects, historically including Zaha Hadid, Lars Lerup, and Mark Mack. In celebration of 37 issues and over 40 years of production, ‘T’ Space Gallery is displaying the work of the five finalists of Pamphlet’s 2021 open call, themed “Visions and Experiments in Architecture,” which asked applicants to imagine new architecture for a new social and political consciousness. The exhibit will also feature an overview of Pamphlet’s history in honor of publisher Kevin Lippert, who died this spring. See tspacerhinebeck.org.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Meta-Horizons: The Future Now

Seoul

Through September 18, 2022

Following the unveiling of their metaverse city, Liberland, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) is solidifying their stake in virtual worlds with a new exhibit at the DDP museum, which was designed by the firm in 2014. The exhibit revolves around the potential of advanced architectural technologies, including virtual reality and AI-based design, as expressed in ZHA’s portfolio. Also featured are installations by digital artist Refik Anadol. For more, see ddp.or.kr.

Justice is Beauty: The Work of MASS Design Group

Washington, DC

Through September 30, 2022



The National Building Museum presents MASS Design Group’s portfolio, including research, proposals, and buildings related to the architecture of health. It is accompanied by The Gun Violence Memorial Project, an installation by artist Hank Willis Thomas in collaboration with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The memorial consists of four glass-brick “houses” containing mementos of lives lost to gun violence. See nbm.org.

Schindler House: 100 Years in the Making

Los Angeles

Through September 25, 2022

Built in 1922, R.M. Schindler’s iconic West Hollywood home has had countless lifetimes in its century-long history. The architect originally built the house as an experiment in communal living for himself, his wife Pauline, and their friends Clyde and Marian Chace. But since 1994 it has served as the headquarters of MAK Center for Art and Architecture, an independent satellite of the MAK museum in Vienna. To celebrate the house’s 100-year anniversary, MAK presents a “gentle timeline” of the house’s making and unmaking through an exhibit designed by conceptual artist Kathi Hofer. Historical materials are displayed alongside contemporary contributions by artists including Carmen Argote, Fiona Connor, Julian Hoeber, and Peter Shire. See makcenter.org.

Missing Link: Strategies of a Viennese Architecture Group (1970-1980)

Vienna

Through October 2, 2022

This exhibit, at the MAK Exhibition Hall in Vienna, offers the first comprehensive view of the work of avant-garde architecture group Missing Link. Founded in 1970 by Angela Hareiter, Otto Kapfinger, and Adolf Krischanitz, Missing Link aimed to explore the discipline outside of academic and professional constraints. Their body of work ranged from utopian proposals for collective living to research studies of urban networks in Vienna. See mak.at/en.

The Garden of Privatised Delights

London

Through October 15, 2022

Originally shown at the Venice Architecture Biennale, this exhibit was commissioned by the British Commission and curated by Unscene Architecture. The show explores the idea of privately-owned public spaces in the UK, calling for new approaches to address the conflict between private interests and the public good. A number of British architecture firms, among them the Decorators, Studio Polpo, and vPPR Architects, present seven inclusive reimaginings of privatized public spaces. See buildingcentre.co.uk.



Bernd & Hilla Becher

New York

Through November 6, 2022

Over 200 works are on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the first posthumous retrospective of photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher. The German-born couple was known for their work documenting the disappearing industrial architecture of the postwar era. See metmuseum.org.

Black Atlantic

New York City

Through November 27, 2022

Displayed throughout Brooklyn Bridge Park, which historically served as a maritime harbor linking the Americas to Europe and Africa, this exhibit by the Public Art Fund features new site-specific works by artists Hugh Hayden, Leilah Babirye, Dozie Kanu, Tau Lewis, and Kiyan Williams. Named after the 1993 book by Paul Gilroy, Black Atlantic is inspired by the impact of transatlantic networks on the African diaspora, with artists emphasizing both global histories and personal identities in large-scale fabrications. See publicartfund.org.

Events

Oberlander Prize Forum II: Landscape Activism

Dallas

October 28, 2022

The Cultural Landscape Foundation will convene a group of notable design professionals, historians, and critics to discuss the impact of activist approaches to architectural practice. The conference highlights the work of architects such as Julie Bargmann of D.I.R.T. Studio and design firm OLIN. See tclf.org.

AIA Austin Homes Tour

Austin, Texas

October 22–23, 2022

Back for the first time in person since 2019, the American Institute of Architects hosts a roster of self-guided tours of new residential designs by local architects throughout Austin, Texas. This year’s featured architects include Lake|Flato, Studio Steinbomer, and Furman + Keil Architects. See aiaaustin.org.

Driving the Human: Seven Prototypes for Eco-social Renewal

Berlin

November 25–27, 2022

The three-day festival represents the culmination of three years of transdisciplinary collaboration, research, and design that responds to the climate crisis. The event centers around seven prototypes responding to complex contemporary scenarios, such as the potential of AI or human-bacteria collaboration to mitigate climate change. For more information, see drivingthehuman.com.

Competitions

Miami Floating Housing

Deadline: November 9, 2022

With the coastal city facing dual crises of housing affordability and sea-level rise, merging as the new phenomenon of “climate gentrification,” Arch Out Loud is seeking design proposals for floating housing in Biscayne Bay. Advance registration is open until August 2, and regular registration goes until November 8. See archoutloud.com.