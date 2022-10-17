Architectural Record’s Innovation Conference is back in-person in New York this Wednesday October 19, and it is not too late to sign up to hear Marlon Blackwell, 2020 AIA Gold Medalist, and this year’s Pritzker Prize winner Francis Kéré, along with a great roster of other speakers. Register here and earn up to 9.75 credits.

Blackwell, whose award-winning firm is based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has fashioned a practice outside the established centers of architectural culture, focusing on public and civic projects that reflect the particularities of place. He will deliver the opening keynote called “Radical Practice.” The conference, on the theme of “Architecture and Alternative,” will also present, besides Kéré, architects Bjarke Ingels; Carol Ross Barney; OPEN Architecture; and SO — IL; as well as discussions of community-based urban design practice, with Paloma Strelitz, a co-founder of the award-winning British firm Assemble; Monica Rhodes, a Rome Prize fellow and one of RECORD's 2022 Women in Architecture recipients, who has worked to bring citizen engagement into historic preservation; and Tomas Rossant, a founding partner of Ennead, who will discuss the future of practice.

If you cannot attend in-person, register here to join the broadcast live for free.