Archtober, the month-long celebration of architecture and design in New York City, will be off to a great start in 2024 with Architectural Record's Innovation Conference on October 1. Taking place once again at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan, the full-day event will be followed by an evening celebration of RECORD’s 2024 Women in Architecture Award winners.

With the theme, “Building Now,” the Innovation Conference will focus on the challenges and opportunities architects face today—issues related to building sustainably or resiliently; matters of prefabrication or construction cost, maintenance, labor, or even post-pandemic supply shortages; or about building community and making spaces more accessible. Or simply striking details, materials, and assemblies—from the small scale to the building scale. The extensive architectural work presented, both in the United States and around the globe, will include important cultural facilities, creative residential models, and provocative public art incorporated in buildings.

Mexican architect Fernanda Canales, who was recently profiled in The New York Times for her work at the border, will open the conference with a talk titled “From Walls to Communities.” London-based Níall McLaughlin, recipient of the 2022 Stirling Prize for a new library at Magdalene College in Cambridge, and whose Saltmarsh House was a RECORD House last year, will speak about five projects built in historically significant environments, looking at how architecture creates a series of connections and continuity through time. With nearly 50 years of practice under his belt, John Patkau will discuss the recent direction of his Vancouver, British Columbia–based firm, one focused on research into the use of commonly available construction materials in conjunction with modest but unconventional construction methods. Writing in the 2017 book, Material Operations, Patkau explains, “This new outlook is both a return to our architectural roots and a provocation to expand our approach to design.” Canales, McLaughlin, and Patkau will join RECORD editor in chief Josephine Minutillo for an afternoon conversation highlighting their experiences building now.

A morning panel, moderated by deputy editor Joann Gonchar, will focus on mass timber and a low carbon future. Gonchar will be joined by 2024 Women in Architecture Award winner Susan Jones of Seattle-based atelierjones, as well as ZGF’s Gene Sandoval, who will also present the Portland International Airport Main Terminal Hall, a mass-timber structure opened earlier this month.

Lastly, artist Leo Villareal, who brought dancing lights to the cables of the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge and illuminated the Thames River in London, will give a history of his stunning light installations, including recent collaborations with OMA in Tokyo and REX at Brown University.

