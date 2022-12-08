✕

Architectural Record’s annual competition presents the best new luminaires and fixtures of the year.

Almendra

Designed by Patricia Urquiola for Flos, this pendant collection, comprising petal-like LED modules connected by a central tubular structure, appears to float. Its modules can be positioned upward or downward to vary the direction of the light. Available in three styles and in short, long, and multiple configurations, the pendants come in six water-based finishes and with 2,700K lamping.

Lightolier 3D-Printed Decorative High Bay

This modular fixture from Signify updates typical high-bay lighting with modern two-tone shades. It’s available in two sizes and three shapes, with a choice of 14 colors for the upper part of the shade and three colors and two textures for the bottom. Lumen options are field-selectable and offered in a 3,500K or 4,000K temperature.

T.O

Both the table and floor versions of this line by Pablo Designs feature a light wand that is magnetically attached to a cylindrical Marquina- or Carrara-marble base. Fitted with dimmable 3,000K LEDs and available in chrome or brass, the wand can be rotated 360° for direct or indirect illumination. The table lamp is 13" tall, while the floor lamp stands 63" tall.

DRD Modular Downlighting

DMF Lighting’s DRD series features a new M-Series housing that accommodates 98% of downlighting applications for most ceiling types, from standard and sloped to concrete and wood. Available with round or square apertures, this housing is part of a modular system that offers a wide range of lumen outputs, beam spreads, and trims.

Coil Sea Foam and Seagrass

Building on its Coil collection of upcycled-resin lighting, LightArt has added 3D-printed luminaires made from 100% reclaimed ocean- and nearshore-sourced plastic waste. These include Sea Foam, which comes in a 7½" or 6" diameter, and Seagrass (pictured), which measures 7½" x 16". Both are LED-lit and specifiable in a variety of color temperatures and lumens.

TrueZero 360

This ultra-low-profile recessed fixture from USAI Lighting produces more than 2,000 lumens, using a patented reflector and lens system to direct and evenly distribute glare-free illumination—with a 3"-square aperture. Available without trim in a black or white finish, TrueZero 360 is also offered with the option of a 3/8" regress.

Plusminus

A fabric belt provides structural support, electrical conductivity, and a decorative element for the sconces, pendants, and floor lights of this system by Vibia. The line’s six luminaires are available in five finishes and three color temperatures, while the belt comes in four colors. The fixtures can be clipped anywhere on the belt and reused and repositioned for new applications.

“Plusminus presents classic forms and seemingly known components in surprising ways, and its flexibility allows for change over time. What’s more sustainable than a system that can adapt for a lifetime of use?”

SolaMaster 750DS ICC 500 Storm Compliant

Able to withstand the wind speeds of an E5 tornado and a Category 5 hurricane, this rooftop daylighting system from Solatube has achieved compliance for use in tornado and hurricane storm shelters. The 21"-diameter tubes can be installed in runs of up to 70' long. An integrated LED option for nighttime illumination is also available.

