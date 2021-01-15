✕

Products to outfit pre-K to 12 schools are increasingly focused on wellness and space-saving solutions.

CleanAssure

As disinfecting surfaces is ever a priority today, Armstrong has unveiled a portfolio highlighting its ceiling and wall offerings that can be cleaned with EPA-approved disinfectants. These include Calla and Lyra and other mineral-fiber and fiberglass surfaces, as well as wood, metal, and felt products. The best methods and agents for cleaning each product have been tested and outlined for quick reference.

Nature View Play House Cube

Whitney Brothers has taken cues from biophilic design and applied them to this birch-plywood play cube in simple ways: it’s furnished with a green floor mat, while its shatterproof acrylic walls sport graphics of wild flowers. The result instills a peaceful vibe that helps children develop an early appreciation for nature.

Avos

Auditorium and theater seating has come a long way, as demonstrated by the slim, space-saving Avos. The system and its armrests have an elegant silhouette and fold to a compact 6½" depth. Customizable options include embroidered seat numbers, end-of-row plate lettering, a choice of two spine-supporting backrest heights (35" and 38"), and a fixed, retracting, or slotted removable base.

EZH20 Bottle Filling Station with Hands Free Activation

Elkay’s latest EZH20 drinking-water station model is ADA-compliant and uses sensors for touch-free operation of the bottle-filler and easy-to-push front and side bars for hands-free activation of the fountain. The station is antimicrobial and features a drain design that eliminates standing water.

Chorus Bench

Well suited to multipurpose school spaces, where audience seating is required for many events beyond sports, this retractable system is a solution that’s more comfortable than typical gym bleachers. Its platforms feature padded seats and backrests that are motorized, folding down when the system retracts. Options include customized upholstery colors and veneer finishes.

New Graphic Patterns

3form’s latest additions to its translucent Varia panels are five graphic patterns that draw on the architecture and culture of downtown Los Angeles. Among them, Height (shown) features stripes that allude to the city’s skyscrapers in five soft colorways. The resin panels are easy to clean and ideal for use as partitions.

Alkco Germicidal UV-C

Timely and relevant, Signify’s new commercial UV-C luminaires combat viruses, bacteria, and mold in high-traffic and -contact settings ranging from schools to fitness centers. Fixtures include indirect luminaires designed to disinfect the air, direct UV luminaires that disinfect surfaces in spaces when not occupied, and BioShift UV-C chambers that disinfect shared devices and objects such as headsets and retail-shop goods.

New Excelon VCT Colors

Armstrong Flooring has refreshed the palette of its Excelon vinyl-composition tile flooring with ultra-saturated tone-on-tone colors such as a lime green and ocean blue. Architects can configure the colors using an online visualizer to create unique patterns, wayfinding cues, and delineated zones. The material is through-color.

Rio R50

An iconic EMU chair from the 1970s, Rio has been reissued with slight tweaks by designers Anton Cristell and Emanuel Gargano. The resulting series, Rio R50, is a durable, slim, and easy-to-move indoor/outdoor collection comprising a side chair, armchair, lounge chair, rocker, stool, and coffee table, all featuring a mesh-and-rod design in a choice of 11 powder-coat hues.

